Namish Taneja talks about his latest rap song

Television heartthrob Namish Taneja, well-known for successful shows as Swaragini, Vidya and Aye Mere Humsafar, is set to add another feather to his cap. He is turning a rapper with an upcoming song. The actor says, “Basically, it was not decided and it was never planned. A friend of mine, Anurag, who is from Delhi, once met me at a party. He was following me for a long time and he is a rapper.”

He adds, “For a long time, he had been telling me that I do something for him. I told him that I was an actor and had no clue about all this. So, he said we would plan it out. I feel that life can end any moment, so we should enjoy and stay happy. I kept going on and on about all these things. And that is when we decided to do this song.”