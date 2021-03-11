Nani's Shyam Singha Roy in race for Oscar nominations in three categories

South actor Nitya Pranav Teja, popularly known as Nani, and Sai Pallavi’s film Shyam Singha Roy is in the running for Oscar nominations in three different categories.

Shyam Singha Roy will compete for Oscar nominations in three categories - ‘periodic film’, ‘background score’ and ‘classical cultural dance Indie film’. The songs and background score for the movie were provided by Mickey J Meyer. Nani’s epic love story ended up as a blockbuster, despite testing conditions due to Covid-19. The film is an intense period drama set in Kolkata in the 1970s. Rahul Sankrityan helmed the project, while Venkat Boyanapalli produced it on a high budget under Niharika Entertainment.