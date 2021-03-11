Nani's Shyam Singha Roy in race for Oscar nominations in three categories

South actor Nitya Pranav Teja, popularly known as Nani, and Sai Pallavi’s film Shyam Singha Roy is in the running for Oscar nominations in three different categories.
Shyam Singha Roy will compete for Oscar nominations in three categories - ‘periodic film’, ‘background score’ and ‘classical cultural dance Indie film’. The songs and background score for the movie were provided by Mickey J Meyer. Nani’s epic love story ended up as a blockbuster, despite testing conditions due to Covid-19. The film is an intense period drama set in Kolkata in the 1970s. Rahul Sankrityan helmed the project, while Venkat Boyanapalli produced it on a high budget under Niharika Entertainment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...