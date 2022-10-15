Nargis Fakhri reveals the negative side of Bollywood

During a recent media interaction, Nargis Fakhri has opened up about her depression. The actress says she would never forgive the industry for making her land in such a situation.
Nargis was spotted by Imtiaz Ali, who cast her in Rockstar opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She was also seen in movies like Housefull 3, Madras Cafe, and Main Tera Hero, to name a few. Nargis says she worked hard every day for eight years and hardly got any time to be with her family. She felt sick due to the stress and because of the same developed health issues. The actress further said that she does not know if she was depressed but she is fine using the word. She was unhappy in her situation and was questioning why was she even doing movies? —TMS
