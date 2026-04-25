Nasirr Khan: Don’t let fame go to your head

Nasirr Khan, seen as Jhende in Tumm Se Tumm Tak, has been around the industry long enough to take fame in his stride - and not too seriously.

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He says he enjoys public attention but keeps it in perspective. “I deal with fame by enjoying it and not taking it seriously. It’s part and parcel of the acting profession. Name and fame go hand in hand, but if you let it go to your head, it can hurt you,” he said.

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Through the ups and downs, Nasirr relies on self-motivation and a simple philosophy: keep going. “Nothing is permanent. You just have to keep working and looking for work - you never know what will click and when,” he said.

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He admits self-doubt has visited him too, but insists perseverance wins. “The tough times don’t end until you give up. You just have to keep pushing forward.”

On criticism - from reviewers or social media - he takes a balanced view. “I note it, but I don’t let it affect me. I try to learn from it. Until you make mistakes, you don’t learn,” he said. While appreciation is always welcome, he believes mistakes shape growth more. “It’s important to see the negatives to strengthen the positives,” he added.

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And his daily mantra? Keep evolving. “Every day I try to learn something new and take on new challenges,” he said.