Akshay Kumar ready to renounce Canadian passport

Akshay Kumar has become the hot topic of trolls ever since netizens discovered that the actor, who talks and makes film on patriotism, holds a Canadian passport. He even addressed the memes on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan. Now, during a recent TV chat show, Akshay clarified his stance.

Akshay said that his country, India, was everything to him and whatever he has learnt it was from here and he was fortunate to give it back. The actor revealed that the application was in process for cancellation of his Canadian passport.

Akshay had earlier shared his side of the story for having the passport of a foreign country in the first place. It was the time when he had delivered more than 15 flops in a row, which forced him to look for a fresh start in a new country where he could work. Fortunately, the two unreleased films were superhits and he did not jump the gun, but by then he already had a Canadian passport. The actor never thought of getting it changed, but now he has applied for a passport change.