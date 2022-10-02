National Award is significant because it comes from a larger demography, says Ajay Devgn

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, who was feted with a National Award for Best Actor for his work in Tanhaji, shared that the honour is significant because it comes from a larger demography.

Ajay in a statement said he was ‘humbled and honoured to win two National awards’ for Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior, which marks his 100th film, “one as producer of best film and one as best actor.”

“I also share the Best Actor win with Suriya, whose cinema I like and respect. This is my third win in the Best Actor category. I feel elated yet humbled each time this happens. The National Award is significant because it comes from a larger demography and it represents Indian cinema, embracing cultural and language barriers. And, it has an inclusive audience.”

The film is set in 17th century and revolves around Tanaji’s attempts to recapture the Kondhana fortress once it passes on to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, who transfers its control to his trusted guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore. — IANS

Proud wife

Sharing a picture of Ajay from the award ceremony, his wife Kajol took to her Instagram Story and wrote, “Bringing home national awards and looking good is difficult. The ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Friday evening.

Maidaan Releases on Feb 17

Ajay Devgn is all set to hit the goal once again with his performance in 'Maidaan', which will be released on February 17, next year. Ajay's Maidaan is the true story of the unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought glory to India. It is based on the golden era of Indian football. IANS