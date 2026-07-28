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Home / Lifestyle / National award-winning singer B Praak adds Rs 18 lakh Rolex watch to his luxury collection

National award-winning singer B Praak adds Rs 18 lakh Rolex watch to his luxury collection

On the work front, B Praak recently released his latest single ‘Jugni’ in collaboration with Jacqueline Fernandez

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:15 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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B Praak’s latest Rolex highlights his admiration for fine craftsmanship.
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National Award-winning singer B Praak has added a new luxury timepiece to his collection by purchasing a Rolex watch worth approximately Rs 18 lakh. The singer, who has often been spotted wearing premium watches, is known to have a keen interest in collecting luxury timepieces. It is said that there are only five such watches in India. One of which is owned by B Praak.

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Over the years, he has built an impressive career with several chart-topping songs that have resonated with audiences across the country. From Teri Mitti, Mann Bharryaa, Filhall, Pachtaoge, Ranjha, Qismat, Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai, to Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge, his soulful voice has made him one of the most celebrated singers in the Indian music industry. His contribution to music also earned him the prestigious National Film Award.

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On the work front, B Praak recently released his latest single ‘Jugni’ in collaboration with Jacqueline Fernandez. The song has been receiving a positive response from listeners, adding another milestone to the singer’s successful musical journey.

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B Praak’s latest Rs 18 lakh Rolex reflects another personal milestone, highlighting his admiration for fine craftsmanship while he remains focused on creating music that continues to resonate with millions across the globe.

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