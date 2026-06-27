Natti Natasha urges aid after Venezuela earthquakes kill hundreds

Dominican singer Natti Natasha has issued an urgent appeal for humanitarian support following the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, urging her followers to donate to relief efforts as rescue operations continue across the country.

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On Saturday, the artist shared a message on her official X handle to encourage people to contribute to those affected by the disaster.

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"Today, Venezuela needs all of us," she wrote, adding, "I invite you to join this cause and contribute from the heart. No matter the amount, every donation counts and can make a difference for a family that has lost everything today." Emphasising solidarity during the humanitarian crisis, Natti Natasha added, "We Latinos have always shown that when one of our own needs help, we respond united." She also stressed the universal nature of helping others, writing, "Helping has no nationality... it has heart." The singer directed supporters to a GoFundMe campaign managed by the I Love Venezuela Foundation, describing it as a "safe and reliable channel to make your contribution." Her post has drawn significant engagement on social media, with users sharing real-time updates and requests for assistance from affected areas.

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Among the reports were urgent appeals from residents in locations including La Guaira, where people sought help through social media platforms.

Concluding her appeal, Natti Natasha urged people to continue spreading awareness and supporting relief efforts.

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"Share this message, donate if it's within your means, and let's make our solidarity reach much further," she wrote.

The humanitarian response has expanded internationally. On Friday (local time), US Department of State Spokesperson Tommy Piggott said the United States is on the ground in Venezuela to support search and rescue operations and deliver humanitarian and medical supplies.enter

US Southern Command's Major General Kevin J. Jarrard and Charge d'Affaires John M. Barrett also met President Delcy Rodriguez and other senior leaders to coordinate relief efforts.

According to the US Embassy in Caracas, the first air shipment of equipment has arrived to support two specialised US search and rescue teams. The teams, each comprising nearly 80 experts, including firefighters, doctors, structural engineers and 12 search canines trained to detect people trapped under rubble, are being positioned to assist in the hardest-hit areas as conditions permit.

Separately, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo held a telephone conversation with Interim President Delcy Rodriguez and conveyed condolences to the victims of the earthquakes.

The disaster response continues as seismic activity persists. A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was detected off Venezuela's northern coast on Friday, according to Al Jazeera.

The tremor came days after two powerful earthquakes struck the country on Wednesday evening, killing at least 920 people and causing widespread devastation in parts of Caracas. (ANI)