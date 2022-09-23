Raveena Tandon appointed Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador of Maharashtra

Raveena Tandon has been appointed as the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador of Maharashtra. The state’s Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar made the announcement: “We have witnessed Ms Raveena’s passion and love for wildlife, so she has been appointed as the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador for Maharashtra.”
Raveena described it as an honour to serve as the wildlife goodwill ambassador. She says, “Honoured to join hands with Maharashtra Forest Department as the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador. The mission is to work towards sustaining the natural world for the benefit of people. I am grateful for this platform and cannot wait to get to work with these dedicated and passionate individuals.” — TMS
