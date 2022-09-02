Shraddha Kapoor shares glimpse of her Ganpati festivities

Shraddha Kapoor has shared pictures of her Ganpati celebrations on social media. The actress looks pretty in a nauvari saree.
Sharing the photos, Shraddha wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya! My favourite 10 days of the year.” Her brother, Siddhant Kapoor reacted to the photos and commented, “How many modaks down today?”
