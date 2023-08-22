Naveen Sharma returns with Kumkum Bhagya

IANS

Naveen Sharma, who is making a comeback to television screens with the show Kumkum Bhagya post his wedding, called it a “surreal” experience as he missed being on sets.

Kumkum Bhagya revolves around intriguing twists and turns in Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) lives. The viewers recently witnessed how Prachi got married to Akshay (Abhishek Malik) for the custody of her daughter Khushi (Trisha Rohatgi), and after that, Ranbir agreed to marry Akshay’s sister Mihika (Aafreen Dabestani).

And now, seeing Prachi and Ranbir’s connection, Akshay is getting jealous. Hence, he wants to expedite the wedding ceremonies of Ranbir with Mihika, so that Ranbir goes away from his life. Now, Naveen has stepped into Aryan’s role, replacing Pulkit Bangia. And from the looks of it, maybe he will finally be able to bring in some positivity in Ranbir and Prachi’s life. Naveen said, “I am excited about my character of Aryan. I must say that I am really enjoying working with the whole crew and the team.”

“This is my first project after my wedding, so I had to contemplate on saying yes for the role, but my wife Roshni supported me in making this decision. That’s how I made it back to Mumbai and we have decided that she will shift here for her further studies after a few months,” he said.