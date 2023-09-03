Navneet Malik gained 10 kilograms for 'The Freelancer'

Fitness and a healthy lifestyle are a way of life for model and actor Navneet Malik. He didn’t think twice before adding as much as 10 kilograms to his body weight for his role in Neeraj Pandey’s The Freelancer. Navneet essays a negative role of Mohsin in the thriller, based on Shirish Thorat’s book A Ticket to Syria. To be convincing in his part and pass off as a baddie, he had to look heavy and powerful.

Despite being used to a workout and diet regimen, Navneet had to let go of both for six months. “Stepping into the shoes of Mohsin for the The Freelancer demanded more than just weight! As a model, grams matter, but I embraced 10 hard-fought kilograms. It was a battle, no denying that. Yet, focus fueled my determination.”

Navneet adhered to a specific diet plan to gain muscle mass, facing initial challenges that he ultimately conquered with great skill. “Initially, there was this constant feeling that something was off because being particular about my health is my second nature. But, it had to be done, and I always look at the bigger picture. A role is not just about performing well, but you must look convincing as well to create an impact,” Navneet added.