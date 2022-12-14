Nawaz was stuck to a chair for three hours for Haddi makeover session

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose transgender look from his upcoming film Haddi has intrigued the audience, has admitted that he is a hungry artiste and makes it a point to push the boundaries. The makers of Haddi shared a transformation video of the actor getting into the skin of his character through the use of prosthetics. The time lapse video shows the actor glued to his chair for close to three hours for the tedious process of make-up. —IANS
