Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally issues statement over wife Aaliya’s allegations

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is facing legal issues after wife Aaliya and mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui’s altercation, which made the former lodge an FIR. While the actor initially stayed away from talking on the allegations levelled by his wife, he has finally expressed his side of the story.

Aaliya has claimed that she did not have any other place to stay, but Nawaz had already bought a lavish flat for her in Mumbai in 2016, which she has rented out.

In the long statement, it was written on his behalf, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui has said she was not allowed to enter the house, but the truth is Nawazuddin has already registered the property in his Ammi’s name, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, so Nawaz is devoid of any decision-making power on anyone’s entrance in the property. The caretaker of Mehrunisa Siddiqui states that only her grand kids are allowed in the property and no one else, as it belongs to her now.”

The statement further read, “Other than this, in a recent viral video in which Aaliya was seen claiming that she did not have any other place to stay or go is technically wrong. To clarify the fact, Nawaz had already bought a lavish flat for Aaliya in Mumbai in 2016, which she has rented out.” — TMS