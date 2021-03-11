Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in Laxman Lopez

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in the lead role of the upcoming US Indie film Laxman Lopez. The film is a Christmas-themed movie to be directed by Mexico’s Roberto Girault.
The project is led by New York-based Imagine Infinite Productions. Filming, beginning at the end of this year, will take place entirely in the US. Further casting details are to be announced closer to the start of production. The producer is Lalit Bhatnagar, writer and co-producer of horror project Little Darling. —IANS
