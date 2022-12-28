Christina Milian on his character in the third season of Step Up: High Water

Lionsgate Play brings to you the third season of one of America’s most famous dance web series, Step Up: High Water from December 30.
Picking up from Season 2, Grammy-nominated actress and singer Christina Milian was tapped for the co-starring role of Collette Jones, a part originated by the late Naya Rivera.
Milian says, “Naya did such a fantastic job of setting the foundation and being Colette. Colette is such a strong character. She’s a strong woman and Naya’s character and talent brought that to the table. She left very big shoes to fill. I’m the type of girl who’s up for a challenge. Colette is an amazing role for me to play. I think this has probably been the hardest role I’ve ever played. Not only did I want to really bring my very best as an actress and as a performer, but I know that Naya’s fans are watching and they’re really proud of her.”
