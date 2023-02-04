Nayanthara was asked 'favours'

Nayanthara, who will be seen beside Shah Rukh Khan in his next film ‘Jawan’, is one of the most-sought-after actresses in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries. In a recent interaction, she talked about the struggles of being a woman in a male-dominated industry.
Being the highest paid actors in the South Indian industry, Nayanthara spoke about how she was once asked for ‘favours’ in order to bag a pivotal role in a film, something which she boldly refused. Nayanthara said, “I was once asked to give ‘favours’ if I wanted to a pivotal role in the film. I refused it ‘boldly’ as I knew I would be able to make a mark on the merit of my talent.” The actress was last seen in a horror film ‘Connect’.
