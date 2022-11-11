Nazareth lead vocalist Dan McCafferty passes away at 76

ANI

The lead vocalist of the hard rock band Nazareth, Dan McCafferty, known for such ‘70s hits as Love Hurts and Hair of the Dog, passed away at 76 on Tuesday.

No cause of death was immediately given, although he had retired from the group in 2013, after a 45-year run, due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

McCafferty was a founder member of the Scottish band when it was formed in 1968. He left the band nine years ago because he could no longer sing for lengthy periods of time, but he continued to work in the studio and 2019 released his final solo record.

The group’s bassist, Pete Agnew, posted confirmation of McCafferty’s death on social media. “Dan died at 12:40 today,” he wrote on the band’s Instagram account. “This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make. I have lost my best friend.”