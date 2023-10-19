Neel Samarthh, who was seen in Waaris and Sapnon Ki Chhalaang tells us what makes him happy

Which was your last show?

Sapnon Ki Chhalaang.

What kind of work are you looking for?

I have always been on the lookout for roles with a crime-thriller vibe. Something like Avinash Tiwary’s character in Bambai Meri Jaan. I love such intense and intriguing characters.

If not an actor, what would you be and why?

I think I would have been a music composer, lyricist and a singer.

What has been the landmark in your career so far?

I feel my dream role is yet to come.

Did you face any struggle in the initial phase of your career?

In the beginning, life wasn’t easy for me when I came to Mumbai. I didn’t know anyone. So, I had to start from scratch and meet new people. Now, after spending many years in the industry, I realise that going through those initial challenges was crucial for my journey to progress.

Who is your inspiration?

I consider myself to be old school when it comes to Bollywood, and I have always had great admiration for Anil Kapoor. In the modern era, I look up to Ranbir Kapoor. However, if I had to pick an overall inspiration, Shah Rukh Khan has always been and will continue to be my inspiration. I believe he’s exceptional.

The TV industry has evolved over the years. What is your viewpoint?

In recent years, I have observed significant changes in the TV industry, and I must say that I’m quite pleased with these developments. When I initially started my career on TV, it often demanded exaggerated and unrealistic acting. However, as time has passed, I’ve noticed that every year, a new generation of individuals is entering the industry with fresh and more realistic ideas.

What makes you happy?

Happiness is like a treasure hunt, and the best part is, we’re the treasure. It’s the giggles with friends, the magic of learning new things, and the warm fuzzy feelings inside. Let’s find joy in simple things every day. After all, happiness is the coolest superpower we all have!

How you de-stress yourself?

The key is to share stories, support each other, and dance to the rhythm of empathy.