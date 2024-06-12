Neeru Bajwa praises her Jatt & Juliet 3 co-star Diljit Dosanjh, who she feels has elevated the status of the Punjabi globally

IANS

Actress Neeru Bajwa got emotional and showered praise on her Jatt & Juliet 3 co-star Diljit Dosanjh, sharing how he has elevated the status of the Punjabis globally and contributed significantly to every generation, particularly the youth who have faced racism. Neeru was present alongside Diljit and other cast members for the trailer launch of Jatt and Juliet 3. She looked elegant in a satin Barbie pink crop top, matching trousers, and a blazer. Reflecting on Diljit’s proud representation of Punjab on the global stage, Neeru shared, “It’s a wonderful feeling. Like every other Punjabi, I adore this man (Diljit), and I am immensely proud of him. The film is magical.”

Referring to Diljit’s recent show named Dil-luminati North America Tour, the Naughty Jatts fame actress added, “Working with Diljit at this stage, seeing what he has done, and what he is doing for all of us, in the world he has put us up there. Seeing him (Diljit) grow, I get emotional. You are our rockstar.”

