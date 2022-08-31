Neeti Mohan on judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs Season 9

Neeti Mohan is all set to return as a judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs Season 9. She’ll be judging this show alongside Anu Malik and Shankar Mahadevan. Neeti has been on the panel of other reality shows earlier. But post motherhood, this will be her first time on the judge’s seat.

She says, “I get to see new talent through these shows and that’s what I like the best. With this show too, I will be able to witness the amazing talent in our country. I am glad that I will be able to see them live. I have been a contestant on a singing show many years ago, so I totally understand what these kids feel.”