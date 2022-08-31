Neeti Mohan on judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs Season 9

Neeti Mohan is all set to return as a judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs Season 9. She’ll be judging this show alongside Anu Malik and Shankar Mahadevan. Neeti has been on the panel of other reality shows earlier. But post motherhood, this will be her first time on the judge’s seat.
She says, “I get to see new talent through these shows and that’s what I like the best. With this show too, I will be able to witness the amazing talent in our country. I am glad that I will be able to see them live. I have been a contestant on a singing show many years ago, so I totally understand what these kids feel.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...