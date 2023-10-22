Neeti Mohan, Simrat Kaur & Utkarsh Sharma recreate the song, Chal Tere Ishq Mein

This weekend promises to be a delightful one as Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur make a special appearance at the Gadar 2 success party special episode in Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

During this episode, the actors re-created the most loved song – Chal Tere Ishq Mein along with the original singer of the song—Neeti Mohan. Right after their dance performance, the actors revealed their experience of shooting the iconic movie Gadar 2 and how they used to get goosebumps every time they heard someone say the slogan Hindustan Zindabad Hai.

Utkarsh said, “Nowadays, nobody claps or whistles to any songs or scenes in a movie theatre, but when I went to watch this movie on the first day, the audience had a blast. They all clapped and cheered so loudly that it made my heart happy. There are a lot of well-known iconic songs in our movie, but in comparison to this new one, the song was loved by the audience instantly.”

Himesh added, “This is a re-created album with a lot of legendary songs but to launch a new song with it, which has a great singer, great composition, and picturisation, is just amazing. Hats off to the makers and to the team who is receiving so much love on a newly launched song.”

Simrat said, “Since I was playing a Pakistani character, there were a lot of times when I had to hold back myself and not say Jo bole so nihal every time Sunny sir delivered his dialogues in Punjabi. There was a time when there were almost 70 to 80 people saying Hindustan Zindabad Hai at the same time on the set, and I had to restrain my real emotions and stay in the character.”