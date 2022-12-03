Neetu Kapoor gets nostalgic

After having a blast on the sets of Lionsgate India Studio’s Letters of Mr. Khanna in Jaipur, Rajasthan, it’s finally time to wrap up.
Enjoying her last swing in the fresh air and beaming sunlight, the evergreen actress, Neetu Kapoor, shared a heartwarming picture on Instagram, with a caption saying, “Last swing in fresh weather and natural Vitamin D before getting into pollution and popping pills.”
Shraddha Srinath, a popular name in South-Indian cinema, also shared a picture and captioned it as: “What’s a schedule wrap without a schedule wrap party.”
Directed by Milind Dhaimade, Letters To Mr Khanna is Lionsgate India Studios’ first feature film. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka
The BSF personnel open fire after noticing the movement of t...
G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
The move is a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder t...
IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda
India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...