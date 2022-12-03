Neetu Kapoor gets nostalgic

After having a blast on the sets of Lionsgate India Studio’s Letters of Mr. Khanna in Jaipur, Rajasthan, it’s finally time to wrap up.

Enjoying her last swing in the fresh air and beaming sunlight, the evergreen actress, Neetu Kapoor, shared a heartwarming picture on Instagram, with a caption saying, “Last swing in fresh weather and natural Vitamin D before getting into pollution and popping pills.”

Shraddha Srinath, a popular name in South-Indian cinema, also shared a picture and captioned it as: “What’s a schedule wrap without a schedule wrap party.”

Directed by Milind Dhaimade, Letters To Mr Khanna is Lionsgate India Studios’ first feature film. — TMS