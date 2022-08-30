Atul Parchu rejoins the show Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala has witnessed a three-year leap and popular actor Atul Parchure will now be seen portraying the role of Sahukaar. A greedy character by nature, Shaukaar tries to loot and dupe the Gokulwasis. Atul Parchure shares, “I have mostly been associated with comic roles. This is the first time that I am playing a negative character in a mythological show. When this role was offered to me, I was very excited to have received an opportunity to associate with such a successful show and Sony TV.”

He adds, “The character of Sahukaar is very different. It is negative, but the viewers will surely be left in splits. I have had a great experience shooting with the cast. Trisha is a very hard-working child.”