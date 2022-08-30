Atul Parchu rejoins the show Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala has witnessed a three-year leap and popular actor Atul Parchure will now be seen portraying the role of Sahukaar. A greedy character by nature, Shaukaar tries to loot and dupe the Gokulwasis. Atul Parchure shares, “I have mostly been associated with comic roles. This is the first time that I am playing a negative character in a mythological show. When this role was offered to me, I was very excited to have received an opportunity to associate with such a successful show and Sony TV.”
He adds, “The character of Sahukaar is very different. It is negative, but the viewers will surely be left in splits. I have had a great experience shooting with the cast. Trisha is a very hard-working child.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...