Neha & Angad come together for 'Double Date'

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are all set to bring audiences a refreshing dose of entertainment as they come together for the very first time as hosts for their brand-new non-fiction show, Double Date.

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The trailer of the show is now out, giving fans a glimpse into a fun-filled ride packed with laughter, crazy games, candid conversations, and heartwarming moments with some of the industry’s most-loved celebrity couples, friends and interesting duos.

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With its vibrant and easy-going format, Double Date promises to be an exciting mix of humour, friendship, playful competition, and unfiltered conversations. From go-karting and bowling to pizza-making challenges and quirky activities, Neha and Angad will be seen bringing out the most fun, vulnerable, and entertaining sides of their guests in every episode.

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The first episode of Double Date will premiere today on Neha Dhupia’s YouTube channel @nehadhupiaofficial, with fresh new episodes dropping every week on Thursdays. The opening episode features comedy queen Bharti Singh along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, setting the tone for what promises to be an entertaining and laughter-packed season.

The guest lineup includes some of the most loved celebrity duos such as Huma Qureshi with brother Saqib, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani and Soha Ali Khan with sister Saba Ali Khan among others.