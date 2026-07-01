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Home / Lifestyle / Neha Dhupia calls out paparazzi over 'back shots'

Neha Dhupia calls out paparazzi over 'back shots'

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:25 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Neha Dhupia slams intrusive paparazzi clicks
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Actor Neha Dhupia called out photographers at a Mumbai event on Tuesday evening over what she described as the "disrespectful" practice of taking intrusive "back shots." Addressing the photographers directly, she urged them to stop clicking such pictures, adding that actors have repeatedly requested that this kind of behaviour be avoided.

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A video from the event, which has gone viral on the Internet, shows a fuming Neha addressing the paparazzi, saying, "Yeh badtameezi se backshot kaun leta hai tumlog me se? Kaun leta hai? Band karo (Who among you is taking these back shots so disrespectfully? Who is doing it? Stop it)." "Mera nahi karna hai. Kisi ka nahi karna hai. Bol bol kar thak gaye hain. Bag utha kar, book utha kar, backward walking karke. Yeh sab nahi chalega abhi. Band karo yeh sab. Humlog bahut izzat se karte hai aap logon se baat. Mat karo (Do not do it to me. Do not do it to anyone. We are tired of saying this over and over. Picking up bags and books, walking backwards--none of that will work anymore. Put a stop to all this. We speak to you all with great respect. Do not do this)," she said.

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This is not the first time an actor has spoken out against paparazzi behaviour. Earlier this year, Salman Khan also appeared upset with photographers while visiting a hospital in May. The media later apologised to the actor.

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After the incident, Salman Khan took to his social media account to share a series of fiery posts. In his notes, the actor said he has always supported the press and helped them, but he was upset to see photographers trying to make content out of someone's pain.

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