Neha Dhupia opens up on her short film ‘Good Morning’

Amazon miniTV has announced the premiere of its short film titled Good Morning, as part of the first-of-its-kind film exhibition — the Mini Movie Festival. Featuring Neha Dhupia in the lead role, the movie gives a glimpse into the life of Anagha, a mother, a wife and a daughter-in-law, who is trying to balance her personal and professional life.
Say Neha, “This new short film, Good Morning, is a reflection of this constant juggling between professional and personal life.”
