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Home / Lifestyle / Neha Dhupia’s deglam avatar

Neha Dhupia’s deglam avatar

The first look and trailer of her debut International film 52 Blue unveiled

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:34 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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The first look and trailer of Neha Dhupia's debut International film 52 Blue unveiled
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The first look and trailer of Neha Dhupia’s her debut international film 52 Blue has been officially revealed, offering audiences a striking glimpse into one of the most transformative roles of her career.
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Known for her versatile performances, Neha steps into an entirely new space with this project, appearing in a raw, deglam avatar for the very first time on screen.

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Directed by acclaimed Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi, 52 Blue is a poignant coming-of-age story that follows a young Indian football enthusiast’s journey as a migrant worker to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The film explores themes of identity, aspiration and resilience, set against a deeply emotional family backdrop.

The film also stars Adil Hussain, who plays Neha’s husband, marking their first on-screen collaboration. In a significant departure from her previous roles, Neha will be seen portraying the mother of a young man, bringing depth and emotional gravitas to a character that anchors the narrative.

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Shot extensively in Kochi, Blue 52 traces the journey of Ashish (Yadav Shashidhar), a young boy growing up under the isolating control of his father on a remote island home. With the quiet strength and support of his mother, and inspired by the memory of his late brother, Ashish eventually finds the courage to break free. His journey takes him across borders as he sets out to meet his idol, Lionel Messi, at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 - marking his first encounter with the larger world beyond his confined upbringing.

Neha said, “The film 52 Blue has been one of the most deeply moving and transformative experiences of my career. When I first read the script, what stayed with me was the quiet strength of the mother she doesn’t speak loudly, but her presence shapes her son’s entire world. Playing a mother to a young man for the first time was both challenging and incredibly fulfilling, because it required me to tap into emotions that are raw, instinctive, and deeply human."

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