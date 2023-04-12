Neha Kakkar and Singhsta's new song 'Massla' released

Singer Neha Kakkar is out with her latest track, Massla, with Punjabi singer Singhsta. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the song is composed and penned by Singhsta, and is a dance track.
Directed by Adil Shaikh, the music video is set against the vibrant backdrop of a club, as Neha Kakkar and Singhsta battle it out with their moves on the dance floor. It was all fun and games for them, as Neha was seen pranking Singhsta on World Happiness Day in a viral video.
Neha said, “Massla is such a fun party song; Singhsta and I just let our hair down and grooved to the beats. There’s a lot of dancing and masti. We had a blast shooting this track.”
Singhsta added, “I’m very happy to work with Neha, she has been extremely supportive and encouraging throughout this process. It was amazing to collaborate with her, and I hope audiences enjoy watching this track as much as we enjoyed putting it together.”
