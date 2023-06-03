Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Tony Jr drop their new song, Balenciaga

Producer Bhushan Kumar brings Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Tony Jr together for the track Balenciaga. The song was composed and written by Tony Kakkar.
Neha says, “I had a blast filming Balenciaga because the energy and tune of the song are so infectious. It was special collaborating with Tony and Tony Jr.”
Tony says, “Balenciaga is a fun song with an easy vibe. The music video has swag, which I think the young crowd will love. We are excited to introduce Tony Jr to the audience.” Tony Jr. says, “I opted for the name Tony Jr. because he is my inspiration and the reason I’m into music today. ” Director Adil Shaikh says, “When you have names like Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar in a song, you can be confident that the music video will have a lot of energy.”
