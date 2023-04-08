Neha Marda hospitalised due to pregnancy- related complications

Doli Armaano Ki actress Neha Marda has been hospitalised due to pregnan cy-related complications. As per reports, she will be under close observation for a couple of days.
On November 24 last year, she took to her Instagram handle to announce her pregnancy. Since then, she has been quite active on social media and kept sharing posts about different stages of her pregnancy. She also shared tips for new mothers.
In fact, two days back, Neha posted a video with her friends and wrote in the caption, “This is how friends are during my pregnancy”. Neha and Ayushman Agarwal got married in 2012.
On the work front, she is known for her roles in Balika Vadhu, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, and also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. —IANS
