Neha Rana gets bruises while shooting for Junooniyatt

Neha Rana is currently seen as Elahi in Colors’ latest show Junooniyatt. It beautifully blends the themes of love and music, following the journey of Jahaan (played by Ankit Gupta), Elahi (played by Neha Rana) and Jordan (played by Gautam Singh Vig) as they pursue their passion while navigating the trials and tribulations of love.

She recounts getting bruises while filming a running scene where she is barefoot. Neha says, “Running barefoot for the scene was challenging but necessary to capture the essence of Elahi’s character.”