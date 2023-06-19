Netflix unveils the poster of 'Heart of Stone'

Netflix has unveiled the poster of Heart of Stone, a spy action thriller film. The visuals offer a glimpse of Gal Gadot. The film will be available on Netflix in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on August 11.

Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn’t know is that Stone actually works for the Charter, a covert peacekeeping organization, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralise global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset. The film is directed by Tom Harper, and written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.