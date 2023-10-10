Netflix's survival drama Kaala Paani talks of existential issues

The trailer of Netflix’s survival drama, Kaala Paani, gives a glimpse into the journeys of individuals who find themselves trapped on the islands, away from the mainland, with no immediate help in the offing. At an existential crossroad, will they manage to escape from Kaala Paani?

The series is directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani. Get ready to dive into the world of Kaala Paani on October 18.

It has an ensemble cast, including Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Poornima Indrajith.