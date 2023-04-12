Netflix's Tooth Pari: When Love Bites to release on April 20

An oddball victim; a questionable crime scene; a suspect whose existence is a myth; a misunderstood police officer; and the key to solving this mystery is a tooth. Netflix’s upcoming romantic fantasy thriller, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites is not just a love story. A dentist named Roy (Shantanu Maheshwari) and a rebellious vampire named Rumi (Tanya Maniktala) fall in love, and their worlds collide. To add to this, Kartik Pal, portrayed by Sikandar Kher, is a sub-inspector who follows clues related to his case only to land on the wrong suspect. A case dismissed by his peers takes Kartik on the ride of his life. The investigation turns into a revelation of hidden truths and startling stories.
Sikandar Kher said, “Kartik is a person who seems like an ordinary sub-inspector fighting his own demons, but his world changes when he meets Rumi. The layers of the character begin to unfold as the plot progresses.”
