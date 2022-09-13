Netizens slam Prince William while praising Prince Harry for treatment of wives during reunion

ANI

With the highly anticipated reunion of Prince William and Prince Harry along with their wives, due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death, came an influx of analysis of how the royals interacted with each other.

According to sources, as a video doing rounds on the internet, netizens criticised the Prince of Wales, for his apparent lack of chivalry with wife Kate Middleton, whilst praising the Duke of Sussex for his treatment of wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

In it, Prince Harry was seen ushering his wife to their shared car, attentively opening and closing the door for her, while the Prince and Princess of Wales separately entered the car. The two royal couples were departing outside of Windsor Castle gathered to pay their respects to the queen. One Twitter user simply wrote, “Harry holds the car door open for his wife. Makes sure she’s safe. Wills does not. Case closed.” Drawing comparisons between William and his father, King Charles III, with Harry and his mother, the late Diana, another user wrote, “Harry is a gentleman. William however acts like his father.”Another added, “Harry is a true king and son of Diana.”