Never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity, says Citadel actor Stanley Tucci

IANS

Citadel actor Stanley Tucci has talked about working on the series starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

Tucci has starred in many global franchises, including The Transformers, The Hunger Games, Marvel’s Captain America, and many others.

He said, “I think Citadel is probably the largest-scale project I’ve ever done. I’ve done big movies, but I’ve never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity. And the technology.”

“In other words, the technology within the series, but also the technology that’s used to make the series.”

The series will have a weekly episodic release until May 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.