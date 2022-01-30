Jia Shankar, last seen in Kaatelal & Sons, turns host in her new TV show. She shares excerpts from her journey so far...

Jia Shankar, last seen in Kaatelal & Sons, turns host in her new TV show. She shares excerpts from her journey so far...

How does it feel to take up the role of a host for the first time?

It’s a great opportunity and I can’t put into words my happiness. I am ecstatic to be a part of Sony SAB’s Goodnight India, and feel a sort of responsibility upon my shoulders to give my best. I would want my well-wishers to remember me as someone who takes upon new challenges and gives more than a hundred per cent to every project.

What prompted you to be a part of the show?

I think I have always been the kind of person who loves challenges. So, when this opportunity came to me, I took it up as another challenge.

Is the concept of the show different?

Yes, I think the concept of the show is very unique, and people have never watched me do something like this before. For me, it is very motivating as I am trying my hands at something that will help my fans get to know more of Jiya as a person. I have added elements of my personality to every character. However, with this show, I am getting an opportunity to showcase more about myself as a person.

It has been quite a challenging year for all of us. How do you unwind yourself and relax?

It’s been two years since we have been going through such challenging situations, and things have been more difficult lately. Before going to bed, I definitely try to watch something light that would help me get peaceful sleep and take the daily stress out of my mind.

How was the experience of shooting with your co-stars?

It has been phenomenal. I feel I am really fortunate to have such an amazing team and co-stars to work with. We are already making memories and I hope this continues.

What has been your biggest learning from the industry?

Never give up.

Did you always want to become an actor?

While growing up I wanted to do a lot of things. I started my journey with theatre and used to sit through auditions, watching other people perform. I didn’t have the courage to face the camera and the day I did that, I was shivering. For me, as an artiste, it has been an exciting ride so far. There have been some great learning throughout, which has helped me be where I am today.

Do you follow a fitness regimen?

I am a very fitness-conscious person and make sure to follow my diet religiously. I am someone who always believes in staying fit and healthy. It is extremely important to take necessary steps to stay fit.

