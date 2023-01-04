Ruhaanika Dhawan buys house worth crores at age of 15

Ruhaanika Dhawan, who rose to fame with the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has begun her new year with a bang. The actress fulfilled her big dream of buying her own house.

Ruhaanika at the age of 15 bought a house that is worth in crores. The actor took to her Instagram account and shared some pictures of her new house along with her parents. Ruhaanika said, “My words cannot describe how thankful I am for all the help and support you all have given me. Thank you to each of you once again for all the love and blessings.”

Ruhaanika also wrote, “With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all…To new beginnings! My heart is full and I’m extremely grateful. I have check marked a very big dream—buying a home. This is huge for me. I couldn’t wait to share this with you all. My parents and I are extremely thankful for all the platforms and opportunities which have helped me achieve this dream.”