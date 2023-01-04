Ruhaanika Dhawan buys house worth crores at age of 15

Ruhaanika Dhawan, who rose to fame with the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has begun her new year with a bang. The actress fulfilled her big dream of buying her own house.
Ruhaanika at the age of 15 bought a house that is worth in crores. The actor took to her Instagram account and shared some pictures of her new house along with her parents. Ruhaanika said, “My words cannot describe how thankful I am for all the help and support you all have given me. Thank you to each of you once again for all the love and blessings.”
Ruhaanika also wrote, “With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all…To new beginnings! My heart is full and I’m extremely grateful. I have check marked a very big dream—buying a home. This is huge for me. I couldn’t wait to share this with you all. My parents and I are extremely thankful for all the platforms and opportunities which have helped me achieve this dream.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...