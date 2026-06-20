New-Age bollywood actors transforming OTT and big-screen cinema

The new-age actors of Hindi cinema have kickstarted a new wave by shifting the dynamics overall, on the big screen as well as the OTT space.

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Not only are they tapping into mainstream commercial cinema and are sticking to the big-screen way, but are also diving headfirst into the OTT space that churns off-beat films and shows.

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On this note, here’s looking at new-age performers making it big across OTT and cinema.

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Vedang Raina: Vedang Raina kickstarted his cinematic journey from The Archies and served a memorable performance as Reggie Mantle. He then dived deep into his emotional depths to headline Jigra and held a solid ground alongside Alia Bhatt. Raina has now surprised the audience once again with Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, putting his acting potential on a full show once again!

Rohit Saraf: The Mismatched star transitioned into the Panwadi star all while keeping his charm intact, especially after winning hearts with Dear Zindagi, Ludo, The Sky Is Pink and Vikram Vedha. At times when the audience was crushing over his boy-next-door appeal in the whole of Mismatched series, he stunned them with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with the Panwadi wave, leaving them wanting more. Now, he’s coming up with a period drama series, The Revolutionaries, unraveling a never-seen-before shade of him.

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Adarsh Gourav: From The White Tiger, Superboys of Malegaon, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to Hostel Daze and more, Adarsh Gourav is making some of the most nuanced choices both on-screen and off-screen, and is turning each of them memorable. His penchant for choosing deeply layered and detailed pieces is exactly what’s building curiosity among the audience to see what else he has in store.

Siddhant Chaturvedi: From Gully Boy, Gehraiyaan, Dhadak 2, Do Deewane Seher Mein and more, Siddhant Chaturvedi is putting his acting dynamics on full display and is not shying away from exploring himself on-screen. He’s away from the usual on-screen glamour, only to build himself on substance rather than noise.

Ishaan Khatter: For Ishaan Khatter, the journey started with Dhadak and worked all the way to The Perfect Couple, Homebound, A Suitable Boy, Pippa and The Royals among others, cementing the actor as someone who could anchor both platforms and still tap into impact.

These new-age faces are excelling in OTT and on the big-screens collectively, expanding the potential of cinema to newer levels - and the audience is watching!