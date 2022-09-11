New avatar

Bobby Deol had taken audiences by storm after his impressive acting in the Aashram series and garnered appreciation. Now the handsome actor has kickstarted the shoot of his next project titled Shlok- The Desi Sherlock. The project marks debut of Ananya Birla and will be directed by Kunal Kohli.
The film is a spy thriller and Bobby will be taking the audiences by surprise, as this is the first time we will see him on screen in this avatar. Bobby took to Instagram to share the news and posted a picture of the script with the caption ‘Day 1’. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms
MHA shifts case to SFIO
Sidhu Moosewala killing: On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border
Mundi and his two aides — Kapil Pandit and Rajinder, alias J...
Worker killed, 20 others injured, 3 missing after fire at chemical factory in Gujarat’s Surat
Fire tenders took nearly two hours to bring the blaze under ...