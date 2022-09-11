New avatar

Bobby Deol had taken audiences by storm after his impressive acting in the Aashram series and garnered appreciation. Now the handsome actor has kickstarted the shoot of his next project titled Shlok- The Desi Sherlock. The project marks debut of Ananya Birla and will be directed by Kunal Kohli.

The film is a spy thriller and Bobby will be taking the audiences by surprise, as this is the first time we will see him on screen in this avatar. Bobby took to Instagram to share the news and posted a picture of the script with the caption ‘Day 1’. — TMS