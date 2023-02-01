Niti Taylor on being a part of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has enthralled viewers with its mature portrayal of a romantic relationship between Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya Kapoor (Disha Parmar). After a 20-year leap, new faces are being introduced to the fresh narrative. Essaying one of the most pivotal characters is Niti Taylor who has been roped in to play Ram and Priya's youngest daughter, Prachi Kapoor. She has never known her parents, so her sole guardian would be her elder sister Pihu.

Niti says, "This time, the story continues with the introduction of my character, Prachi. She doesn't share Pihu's cynicism but emotionally, she is going through turmoil and would bring alive a multi-layered personality."