Shilpa Shetty to make her OTT debut with Indian Police Force

As reported recently, Rohit Shetty is set for an action series called Indian Police Force, which will air on Amazon Prime Video. While Sidharth Malhotra is making his OTT debut with this project, the series will now see a new entrant - Shilpa Shetty. Making her OTT debut with this series, Shilpa will be playing a cop in the show. The show promises to be everything audiences have come to expect from a Rohit Shetty spectacle.

Shilpa shared the news with fans on social media and unveiled her first-look poster from the show. “Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr thrilled to join the action king Rohit Shetty in his cop universe,” Shilpa wrote sharing the first look.