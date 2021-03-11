New innings for Yuvika Chaudhary and Abhinav Shukla

Voot’s Cyber Vaar - Har Screen Crime Scene recently announced two new entries. Abhinav Shukla will be playing the character of Vikram, Akash’s (Mohit Malik) only friend, who was a Special Ops Commando, while Yuvika Chaudhary has been roped in to play Ananya’s (Sanaya Irani’s) sister, who is a reputed journalist.
Talking about her role, Yuvika said, “It’s a character I haven’t played before, so I’m excited to try something different and new. I have had a great time shooting and I’m positive that the series is going to be a super journey throughout.”
Giving details on his entry, Abhinav said, “I did the series purely because I loved the storyline. I knew I wanted to be a part of the show from the very first narration. As an actor, I do not put too much thought into the length of a character. For me, it is all about the script. If I like something and believe in it, I just do it. And that is exactly the case with this show as well.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...