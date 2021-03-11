New innings for Yuvika Chaudhary and Abhinav Shukla

Voot’s Cyber Vaar - Har Screen Crime Scene recently announced two new entries. Abhinav Shukla will be playing the character of Vikram, Akash’s (Mohit Malik) only friend, who was a Special Ops Commando, while Yuvika Chaudhary has been roped in to play Ananya’s (Sanaya Irani’s) sister, who is a reputed journalist.

Abhinav Shukla

Talking about her role, Yuvika said, “It’s a character I haven’t played before, so I’m excited to try something different and new. I have had a great time shooting and I’m positive that the series is going to be a super journey throughout.”

Giving details on his entry, Abhinav said, “I did the series purely because I loved the storyline. I knew I wanted to be a part of the show from the very first narration. As an actor, I do not put too much thought into the length of a character. For me, it is all about the script. If I like something and believe in it, I just do it. And that is exactly the case with this show as well.”