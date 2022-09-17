Richa Chadha confirms October wedding with Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha took to social media and confirmed her October wedding with beau Ali Fazal in the sweetest way possible. Richa shared a picture that had “New Life, Loading” written on it. She captioned the image as, “Can’t wait for October.” The couple is set to tie the knot on October 6 in Mumbai. Festivities will be spread over a week with pre-wedding functions in Delhi. One of the places, where Richa and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place is an exclusive club in Delhi. Established in 1913, the Delhi Gymkhana Club is one of the national capital’s most sought-after venues. Richa will be wearing five different designers’ outfits.