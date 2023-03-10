Zee TV recently launched the story of an unlikely couple brought together by the most unusual circumstances and family dynamics. Set in Delhi, the show, Lag ja Gale, follows the journey of Shiv (Namik Paul) and Ishani (Tanisha Mehta). In the latest track of Lag Ja Gale, Shiv tries to steal Ishani’s secret recipe during a cooking competition after donning a Sardar’s avatar.
Namik shared, “Our creative team experimented with multiple looks for this particular scene, but the Sardar look suited me the best. Wearing the turban made me feel special. However, whenever I was trying to deliver my dialogue, my moustache was falling off in between the shots. I am an actor who is always up for challenges and will give 100 per cent to entertain my viewers.”
