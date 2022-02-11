New Releases: Badhai Do | Death on the Nile | Khiladi

Comedy-drama Badhai Do stars Rajummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The promos and its foot-tapping tracks have already created excitement among the viewers. Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitesh Pandey, Shashi Bhushan, Chum Darang and Deepak Arora are in supporting roles.

Film: Badhai Do Producer: Vineet Jain Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Badhaai Do is a spiritual sequel to the National Award-winning hit Badhaai Ho. The story is about Shardul Thakur, a gay cop, and Suman Singh, a lesbian PT teacher Suman Singh, who opt for a lavender marriage to smooth things with their families. Naturally, it only leads to more mayhem.

Badhaai Do releases on February 11 in theatres.

Witness the drama unfold in two weeks, as Detective Hercule Poirot is back to get to the bottom of the mystery in Death On The Nile. What happens when a happy affair in a luxury cruise turns grim after one of the passengers is found dead? Daring mystery thriller based on the novel by Agatha Christie opens in cinemas on February 11. The film, directed by Kenneth Branagh, features Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Ali Fazal, Leititia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Armie Hammer, Rosie Leslie, among a host of other eminent actors. Haris Zambarloukos’ cinematography, Michael Green’s screenplay and Patrick Doyle’s music need special mention.

Film: Death on the Nile Producers: Kenneth Branagh, Ridley Scott, Judy Hofflund, Kevin J.Walsh Director: Kenneth Branagh

The much-anticipated action entertainer Khiladi, starring Ravi Teja, is all set to release in the Hindi language in cinema halls on February 11. Helmed by Ramesh Varma, Ravi Teja will be seen in a completely different role in the film.