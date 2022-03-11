Among the movies released this week are Radhe Shyam and The Kashmir Files

Film: Dog (English) Producers: Channing Tatum, Gregory Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, Brett Rodriquez Directors: Reid Carolin and Channing Tatum

Dog, featuring Channing, Q’orianka Kilcher and Ethan Suplee, is a comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in the hope of making it to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time.

Film: Radhe Shyam (Hindi) Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod Director: Radha Krishna Kumar

The film Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas in the character of a palmist and the film also has the voice of Amitabh Bachchan as the sutradhar. It also boasts of state-of-the-art visual effects, picturesque visuals from Italy, Georgia and more. Pooja Hedge plays the female lead. The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe during the 1970’s and explores a novel concept.

Film: The Kashmir Files (Hindi) Producer: Abhishek Agarwal Director: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

The Kashmir Files is about the exodus of Kashmiri pandits due to insurgency in the Valley, which began during the early 1990’s. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Bhasha Sumbli, Mrinal Kulkarni and Atul Srivastava. — Dharam Pal