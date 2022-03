Film RRR (Dubbed in Hindi)

Producer D. V. V. Danayya

Director S S Rajamouli

NTR Jr is set to emerge as a pan-India superstar with SS Rajamouli’s film RRR. He will be seen playing the character of Komaram Bheem, a freedom fighter. RRR also stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film will release in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. Set in 1920’s, it is a fictional tale based on two freedom fighters — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.