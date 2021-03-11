Among the new releases in theatres this week is Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey

Film: Jersey (Hindi) Producers: Dil Raju, S.Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

With Jersey, viewers are eagerly looking forward to seeing superstar Shahid Kapoor back on screen after his last blockbuster Kabir Singh. Besides Shahid, Jersey stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor. The story of the film revolves around a failed cricketer, who struggles to buy his son a jersey. A raw, relatable and real story, Jersey is celebration of the human spirit.

Film: Main Te Bapu (Punjabi) Producers: Omjee Star Studios and Parmish Verma Films Director: Uday Pratap Singh

Punjabi film Main Te Bapu brings together the real life father and son, Parmish Verma and Satish Verma, on the silver screen for the first time. They are accompanied by Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sunita Dhir, Sukhi Chahal, Gurmeet Sajan and Rose J Kaur.

Film: Operation Romeo (Hindi) Producers: Shital Bhatia and Reliance Entertainment Director: Shashant Shah

Operation Romeo, a Hindi adaptation of the runaway Malayalam hit film Ishq: Not A Love Story is Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia’s sixth film with Reliance Entertainment. Operation Romeo encapsulates the apprehension faced by young couples due to moral policing. The film stars debutants Sidhant and Vedika, along with Sharad Kelkar, Kishor Kadam, and Bhumika Chawla.

Film: Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (English) Producers: Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, Hitoshi Okuno Director: Jeff Fowler

The world’s favourite blue hedgehog is back with a next-level adventure in Sonic The Hedgehog 2. The film features the voices of James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Adam Pally, Jim Carrey, among others.

— Dharam Pal